Indian couple found dead at home in Saudi Arabia

The deceased have been identified as 40-year-old Sharath and his wife 32-year-old Preethi.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th November 2024 3:44 pm IST
Sharath and Preeti (Photo: Manorama Online)

A couple hailing from Kadakkal in Kollam were recently found dead in their house in Unaizah in the Al-Qassim Province, Saudi Arabia. The deceased have been identified as 40-year-old Sharath and his wife 32-year-old Preethi.

Sharath, who had been working as an electrician and plumber in Unayzah for a long time, brought Preethi to the Kingdom two months ago.

According to a report by Kerala daily Mathrubhumi, Sharath was found hanging in the room, while Preethi was found dead on the floor.

The incident came to light after Sharath’s employer visited their home after he failed to show up for work. When they failed to open the door for a lengthy period of time, the police were called in to open it, and the couple was found dead.

It is unclear whether the couple had financial problems or whether there were any disagreements between them.

