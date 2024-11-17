Saudi Arabia deports Indian man accused in 2011 Goa riots

Barkat Ali has been absconding for eight years.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 17th November 2024 12:37 pm IST
Saudi Arabia deports Indian man accused in 2011 Goa riots
Representational photo

Riyadh: The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has deported an Indian man accused of the 2011 Balli riots case in Goa, where two tribal youths were killed.

Barkat Ali, who had been absconding for eight years and had settled in Saudi Arabia, recently detained and deported to India by Riyadh police on a red corner notice issued against him.

Also Read
Indian couple found dead at home in Saudi Arabia

As per media reports, after his landing in Delhi, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took Ali’s custody and he was later presented to a district court in South Goa and remanded to judicial custody.

The CBI has charged Ali and others with unlawful assembly, rioting, and culpable homicide under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In 2011, a protest by United Tribal Association Alliance (UTAA) members at Balli junction on National Highway 17 escalated into violence, leading to tragic deaths despite police requests.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 17th November 2024 12:37 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button