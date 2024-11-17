Saudi Arabia deports Indian man accused in 2011 Goa riots

Riyadh: The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has deported an Indian man accused of the 2011 Balli riots case in Goa, where two tribal youths were killed.

Barkat Ali, who had been absconding for eight years and had settled in Saudi Arabia, recently detained and deported to India by Riyadh police on a red corner notice issued against him.

As per media reports, after his landing in Delhi, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took Ali’s custody and he was later presented to a district court in South Goa and remanded to judicial custody.

The CBI has charged Ali and others with unlawful assembly, rioting, and culpable homicide under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In 2011, a protest by United Tribal Association Alliance (UTAA) members at Balli junction on National Highway 17 escalated into violence, leading to tragic deaths despite police requests.