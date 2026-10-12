Riyadh to host Hyderabadi Hungama cultural event on October 16

Riyadh: The Global Telangana Forum (GTF) will organise Hyderabadi Hungama, a cultural event featuring music, comedy and ghazals, at Shola Mall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, October 16. Entry will be free for all attendees.

Scheduled from 7 pm to 11 pm, the programme will feature Bollywood singer Amjad Khan, Hyderabadi comedian and actor Akbar Bin Tabar, and ghazal singer Sami Saudagar.

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Local performers Ibadur Rahman, popularly known as Lala, and Asha Shijo will also perform at the event, which is aimed at Hyderabadis, Telangana residents and other members of the Indian expat community in Saudi Arabia.

GTF founder and president Muhammad Jabbar is coordinating the event with the organisation’s core committee and volunteers.

For more than 25 years, GTF has been involved in community welfare activities in Saudi Arabia. Its work includes assisting families with the repatriation of deceased Indians and burial arrangements, helping workers facing sponsor-related difficulties, and connecting expatriates with Indian diplomatic missions and relevant authorities.

The organisation has volunteer networks in Riyadh, Jeddah and the Eastern Province, including Dammam. Its other initiatives include Ramadan welfare activities, Haj volunteer services, educational awareness programmes, quiz competitions and Quran recitation contests.