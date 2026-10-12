Oman company sponsors tuition fees for Telugu workers’ education

Muscat: Telugu-speaking expatriates working in Oman will receive financial support to pursue higher education, with a company offering to sponsor tuition fees and provide paid leave during examinations.

Sheikh Madar, chief executive officer of Golden Purity Investment Company, announced that he would personally cover the first-year tuition fees of employees who enrol in online programmes offered by Dr B R Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU), Hyderabad. He also assured employees that they could take paid leave during examination periods.

The announcement was made at a recent awareness programme in Oman organised to introduce the university’s online education opportunities to Telugu-speaking expatriates in the Gulf.

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Social workers Chittumala Deepak and Maidam Ramakrishna also offered to sponsor the first-year tuition fees of one student each.

The programme was presided over by social worker Bokkena Gangaswamy, who highlighted the importance of education in empowering people and helping them become self-reliant. He acknowledged the support of BRAOU vice-chancellor Prof Ghanta Chakrapani and registrar Dr L Vijaya Krishna Reddy in extending higher education opportunities to Telugu-speaking expatriates.

Gangaswamy also recognised the efforts of Srinivas Macha and Mahesh KP, who are coordinating the initiative from Saudi Arabia, and Venu Perumalla, chief executive officer of Mana Gulf Channel.

Participants at the programme pledged to spread awareness about BRAOU courses among Telugu-speaking communities across Oman and other Gulf countries. They also expressed interest in organising further awareness programmes to encourage more expatriates to pursue higher education while continuing their jobs.

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The initiative seeks to make higher education more accessible to expatriate workers who may face financial and professional barriers to continuing their studies.

Those interested in applying can visit BRAOU’s official website for information on courses, eligibility requirements and application procedures.

For further information, candidates can contact the university at 040-23680333 or 040-23680555. They can also call +91 90320 76267 in India or +968 9345 8337 in Oman.