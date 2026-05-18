Hyderabad: Ever since Yuzvendra Chahal’s divorce from Dhanashree Verma made headlines, social media has been buzzing with speculation around his bond with influencer and radio jockey RJ Mahvash. From viral stadium appearances to Instagram interactions, fans have constantly wondered if there was more than friendship between the two.

Now, RJ Mahvash has finally addressed the dating rumours and clarified her equation with the cricketer. Speaking in an interview with Pinkvilla, she dismissed the speculation and said that she has only been a ‘strong support system’ for Chahal during a difficult phase in his life.

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal (Instagram)

When asked whether they were ever more than just friends, Mahvash said, “No, that was never the case. I have been a great friend to him. At that time, during Chahal’s separation phase, he needed a good friend. So we all were just focusing on him to get done with his IPL season. I stood with him as a support system.”

She further added, “Henceforth also, we’ll always meet the way we met earlier. I will fearlessly stand by him.”

The influencer also reacted to rumours surrounding the duo allegedly unfollowing each other on social media. Calling it a minor issue, Mahvash said people tend to make a big deal out of small disagreements between friends.

“People have a habit of making a fuss over small things. It is not such a big deal when you go through it. Like two friends had an argument and they follow-unfollowed each other. And the matter ends there,” she said.

Mahvash further added, “When you are comfortable talking absolute nonsense with friends, you should not hold any grudges against them. So I would always wish him all the best and my best wishes will always be with him. There’s no such big deal in it.”

Rumours surrounding Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash first gained attention during the Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand, when the two were spotted together in the stands. Since then, their public appearances and social media camaraderie have continued to fuel dating speculation online.

Meanwhile, Chahal’s personal life has remained under the spotlight following the announcement of his divorce from Dhanashree Verma in March 2025. However, both Chahal and Mahvash have repeatedly avoided confirming any romantic relationship, leaving fans guessing about their bond.