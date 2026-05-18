RJ Mahvash on getting close to Yuzvendra Chahal during his divorce

From viral stadium appearances to Instagram interactions, fans have constantly wondered if there was more than friendship between Chahal and RJ Mahvash

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th May 2026 12:53 pm IST
RJ Mahvash, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma
RJ Mahvash, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma

Hyderabad: Ever since Yuzvendra Chahal’s divorce from Dhanashree Verma made headlines, social media has been buzzing with speculation around his bond with influencer and radio jockey RJ Mahvash. From viral stadium appearances to Instagram interactions, fans have constantly wondered if there was more than friendship between the two.

Now, RJ Mahvash has finally addressed the dating rumours and clarified her equation with the cricketer. Speaking in an interview with Pinkvilla, she dismissed the speculation and said that she has only been a ‘strong support system’ for Chahal during a difficult phase in his life.

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal
Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal (Instagram)

When asked whether they were ever more than just friends, Mahvash said, “No, that was never the case. I have been a great friend to him. At that time, during Chahal’s separation phase, he needed a good friend. So we all were just focusing on him to get done with his IPL season. I stood with him as a support system.”

Subhan Bakery

She further added, “Henceforth also, we’ll always meet the way we met earlier. I will fearlessly stand by him.”

Net worth and photos of Yuzvendra Chahal's rumoured GF Mahvash

The influencer also reacted to rumours surrounding the duo allegedly unfollowing each other on social media. Calling it a minor issue, Mahvash said people tend to make a big deal out of small disagreements between friends.

“People have a habit of making a fuss over small things. It is not such a big deal when you go through it. Like two friends had an argument and they follow-unfollowed each other. And the matter ends there,” she said.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Mahvash further added, “When you are comfortable talking absolute nonsense with friends, you should not hold any grudges against them. So I would always wish him all the best and my best wishes will always be with him. There’s no such big deal in it.”

Rumours surrounding Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash first gained attention during the Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand, when the two were spotted together in the stands. Since then, their public appearances and social media camaraderie have continued to fuel dating speculation online.

Meanwhile, Chahal’s personal life has remained under the spotlight following the announcement of his divorce from Dhanashree Verma in March 2025. However, both Chahal and Mahvash have repeatedly avoided confirming any romantic relationship, leaving fans guessing about their bond.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th May 2026 12:53 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
Back to top button