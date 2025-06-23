RJD chief Lalu Prasad seeks re-election, files nomination papers

A large number of RJD workers had reached the party office to catch a glimpse of the leader.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd June 2025 2:16 pm IST
Lalu files nominations for RJD President
Patna: RJD chief Lalu Prasad leaves after filing his nomination papers for Rashtriya Janata Dal national president, in Patna, Monday, June 23, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Patna: RJD president Lalu Prasad on Monday filed his nomination papers to seek re-election to the top post in the party he has been heading since its inception nearly three decades ago.

The 78-year-old, who has grown frail because of age and multiple ailments, reached the party office, accompanied by younger son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav and wife Rabri Devi, who had succeeded her husband as the chief minister of Bihar.

A large number of RJD workers had reached the party office to catch a glimpse of the leader, once known for his earthy but electrifying presence.

MS Creative School

Talking to reporters on the occasion, Yadav said, “A wave of delight has swept across party workers upon Lalu ji completing his tenure and raring to go for another. We are confident his leadership will steer us to victory in the days to come”.

Lalu files nominations for RJD President
Patna: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav addresses the Rashtriya Janata Dal State Council meeting, in Patna, Thursday, June 19, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Lalu files nominations for RJD President
Patna: Newly appointed RJD’s Bihar State President Mangnilal Mandal exchange greetings with party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav during the Rashtriya Janata Dal State Council meeting, in Patna, Thursday, June 19, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Notably, at the party’s state council meeting held here last week, Prasad had called upon RJD workers to approach the upcoming assembly polls with the resolve to make Yadav the next “Chief Minister” of Bihar.

According to RJD spokesman Chittaranjan Gagan, who is also the assistant returning officer for the organisational polls, a formal announcement of Prasad’s re-election will be made in due course.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

The Rashtriya Janata Dal had come into being in 1997, as a result of a split in the Janata Dal engineered by Prasad.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd June 2025 2:16 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button