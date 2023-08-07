RJD leader criticises Kamal Nath’ presence at Bageshwar Baba event

Patna: RJD national vice president Shivanand Tiwary on Monday sought clarification from the Congress on its top leaders in Madhya Pradesh attending a congregation of controversial godman Dhirendra Shastri alias Bageshwar Baba.

Tiwary, a veteran socialist leader, underscored Shastri’s advocacy for ‘Hindu Rashtra’ and claimed that the gesture of Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath has led to discomfiture in Bihar’s ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’ in which the party is a junior ally.

Also Read MP: Congress CM candidate welcomes Bageshwar Baba

“Kamal Nath is said to be the chief ministerial candidate of Congress in Madhya Pradesh. The welcome accorded to the godman by him and his son is difficult for Mahagathbandhan to digest”, Tiwary said here in a video message.

Notably, Kamal Nath’s son Nakul is the Lok Sabha MP from Chindwara where the father-son duo attended the concluding day of Shastri’s convocation.

Tiwary said, “Shastri has, on several occasions, favoured making the country a Hindu Rashtra. He reiterated the view when he held a congregation in Patna a few months ago”.

“Clearly, the godman’s views are at variance with that of the Mahagathbandhan which holds that the country must be run as per the Constitution”, asserted the former Bihar minister.

“In this backdrop, it is urged that the Congress come out with a clarification after making its leaders come clean on the issue”, Tiwary added.