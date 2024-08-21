RJD to support Bharat Bandh on Aug 21

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has announced its support for the Bharat Bandh scheduled on August 21 which has been called by the Aarakshan Bachao Sangharsh Samiti.

This bandh call has been given in response to a recent Supreme Court ruling concerning reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The ruling, which discusses the concept of “quota within quota,” has sparked protests from various groups who believe it undermines the original intent of the reservation system.

“The reservation system, as envisioned by B.R. Ambedkar was established to combat untouchability in the society and was not based on economic conditions. The RJD will continue to protest until there is clarity on the Supreme Court’s ruling, ensuring that the reservation system for SCs and STs remains intact as a measure to eradicate social discrimination,” Uday Narayan Choudhary, the National Vice President of the RJD said.

“We strongly object to the concept of a “creamy layer” within the reservation system for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). B.R. Ambedkar originally designed the reservation system to eliminate untouchability, but the social issues targeted by the system still persist in the society,” he said.

He said that the SC’s verdict suggested that all SC and ST communities are not necessarily the same class and that some may be more disadvantaged than others.

“The court’s ruling allows state governments to classify SC and ST reservations further and potentially set up separate quotas for those deemed more backward,” he said.

He said that the RJD opposes this idea, as it undermines the fundamental purpose of the reservation system and could create divisions within these communities.

“The party is committed to protesting against this decision, as it believes that any attempt to introduce a “quota within quota” is a threat to the original intent of the reservation system,” Choudhary said.