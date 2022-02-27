RJD’s response to PM Modi’s ‘lip-synching video’ idea will leave you laughing

In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s weekly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat”, he asked everyone to create lip-syncing videos of popular songs from various states.

Unbeknownst to the leader, the request resulted in a series of mocking responses on social media.

When ANI put up PM Modi’s request on Twitter, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Twitter account taunted Modi and requested the PM to make a video of Home Minister Amit Shah on a viral funny song Kachabadam.

RJD Uttar Pradesh tweeted, “Amit Shah Ji se #kachabadam Par ek video banwao PM saheb.” (Ask Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make a video on the kacha badam (unripe almonds))

After RJD”s response, several people reacted with memes, videos and tweets adding to the hilarity of the situation. One user created a video of Minister Amit Shah and Yoga guru Baba Ramdev ‘performing’ to the Kachabadam Song.

Others asked former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad to make reels from prison and post them on social media.

