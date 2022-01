RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary has chosen wrong alliance: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting with Jat leaders on Wednesday said that Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary has chosen the wrong path.

Referring to the RLD-SP alliance for Uttar Pradesh polls, BJP MP Parvesh Verma after the meeting told ANI, “On (RLD chief) Jayant Chaudhary, he (HM Amit Shah) said that there are many possibilities after the polls. For now, he has chosen a party. People of the Jat community will speak to Jayant. BJP’s doors are always open for him.”

He further said that BJP wanted to welcome Jayant Chaudhary to the party but he has chosen the wrong path.

Meanwhile, an attendee said, “We have demanded Bharat Ratna for (former PM) Chaudhary Charan Singh, reservation for Jats and proportionate representation in Central government and Uttar Pradesh government. The Home Minister has responded positively.”

Amit Shah’s meeting with Jat leaders from Uttar Pradesh concluded at BJP MP Parvesh Verma’s residence today.

Earlier, RLD formed an alliance with Samajwadi Party to contest Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections that are scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning on February 10.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.