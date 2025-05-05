‘Ro doongi’: Hania Aamir responds to Indian fans using VPN

Mumbai: After a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, where 26 people were killed, the Indian government took strong steps. One of these was blocking Instagram accounts of famous Pakistani celebrities like Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, and Ali Zafar.

When Indian users try to visit these accounts, they see a message:

“Account not available in India. This content has been restricted in response to a legal request.”

Fans Use VPN to Stay Connected

Indian fans were sad but didn’t give up. Many started using VPNs (Virtual Private Networks), which help people change their online location. This way, they could still see the Instagram posts of their favorite stars, even though the accounts are blocked in India.

Hania Aamir’s Sweet Replies to Indian Fans

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who is very popular in India, started getting loving comments from Indian fans who used VPNs. One fan wrote,

“VPN ka subscription liya hai sirf aapke liye (Got a VPN just for you).”

Hania replied with, “Love you.”

Another fan said, “Don’t worry, we’re using VPN.”

Hania replied, “Ro doongi (I’ll cry).”

Blocking Instagram accounts is just one of many actions. India also banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for sharing fake or harmful content. It also stopped trade, cancelled visas, and suspended a water-sharing agreement with Pakistan.

Even though there are tensions between the two countries, Indian fans have shown that love and support can cross any border—even a digital one. Their dedication touched Hania Aamir deeply, proving that real connection cannot be blocked.