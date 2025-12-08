Road accident claims life of 18-year-old girl in Hyderabad

She was a student of B.Tech first year.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th December 2025 10:19 am IST
Representative image

Hyderabad: In a road accident, an 18-year-old girl died on the spot in Hyderabad. The incident took place on Sunday.

The accident took place in the area that falls under the jurisdiction of the Medipally Police Station.

Student of engineering first year

The girl has been identified as Hasini, daughter of Dasari Bhasker. She was a student of B.Tech first year at Srinidhi College in Ghatkesar.

She had been staying in the college hostel.

On Sunday, the accident occurred when she, along with her friend Akshay, was travelling on a bike. They were travelling from Uppal to Narapally.

Allegedly due to high speed, Akshay lost control of the bike and it skidded.

Girl died on spot following road accident in Hyderabad

In the accident, Hasini died on the spot due to serious injuries.

On the other hand, Akshay also received serious injuries; however, he is receiving treatment at a hospital.

Meanwhile, the Medipally police have started investigating the case.

