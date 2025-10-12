Road accident in Hyderabad: Two killed as truck hits scooter in Begumpet

Truck ran over them.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th October 2025 12:59 pm IST
Yellow police tape reading 'Police Line Do Not Cross' at an accident scene - represents investigation into fatal hit-and-run involving Indian student in US.
Representative image

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed when a sand-laden truck hit a two-wheeler at Greenlands, Begumpet early on Sunday.

The deceased are Kasturi Jagadish Chandra, 35 years, who worked at KIMS Hospital, and the bike taxi driver M Naveen, 30 years.

According to the police, the doctor hired a bike taxi to reach the hospital when on the way the driver of the sand-laden lorry, Shanker, hit the scooter at a high speed from behind.

Memory Khan Seminar

Jagadish and Naveen fell on the road and the truck ran over them.

Naveen died on the spot and the doctor was rushed to the hospital with injuries where he was declared brought dead.

The Punjagutta police took Shanker into custody and seized the lorry. A case has been booked.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th October 2025 12:59 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button