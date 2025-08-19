Road connectivity will facilitate jobs in Telangana: Minister

He said there is a need to create a sense that employment can be found anywhere in Telangana and not just in Hyderabad.

Sub-Committee of ministers on Infrastructure & Capital Works held a meeting on improving road infrastructure in Telangana
Hyderabad: Telangana minister of roads and buildings (R&B), Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, on Tuesday, August 19, highlighted the importance of road connectivity, stating that improved infrastructure can facilitate jobs and employment in rural areas.

Participating in the subcommittee meeting on infrastructure and capital works at the state secretariat, the R&B minister said that if there is good road connectivity between the Hyderabad and district and mandal centres, industries will move to rural areas.

“There is a need to create a sense that employment can be found anywhere in Telangana and not just in Hyderabad,” he said and added, “People should take on farming as part-time, along with a job. Thus, good road infrastructure.”

He urged Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, who also holds the finance portfolio, not to hesitate to spend funds on roads and speed up development projects.

Promising that accident-free roads will be available in the next three years, Komatireddy added that the committee is responsible for ensuring contractors feel secure about receiving timely payments.

