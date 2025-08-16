629 km of roads affected by heavy rains in Telangana: Komatireddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Roads and Buildings (R&B)Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy reviewed the situation of roads on Saturday, August 16, following heavy rains in the state and noted that flood damage has been recorded at 454 locations, affecting 629 km of roads under the R&B network.

In a review meeting with special chief secretary Vikas Raj and other senior officials, the minister said that so far, 22 stretches of roads have been washed away, out of which four have been temporarily restored to facilitate traffic.

Connectivity was disrupted at 108 critical locations, out of which 71 have been cleared, while work is underway at the remaining points.

The minister stated that temporary restoration must be carried out immediately wherever roads and culverts have been cut off, so that public transport is not affected, while also seeking proposals for permanent reconstruction of damaged roads and bridges.

He urged coordination from police, irrigation, revenue, panchayat raj and electricity departments and instructed engineers to conduct field inspections at culverts, causeways, and bridges and take all necessary precautions to prevent any loss of life.

He also directed all senior officials to remain at district headquarters and provide real-time updates on the ground situation.

Special chief secretary Vikas Raj informed that 24/7 control rooms have been set up in all district circles and linked with the State R&B control centre for continuous monitoring.

Additionally, all 37 divisions have been put on alert and field engineers are being monitored through video conferences, said chief engineer Mohan Naik.

The minister lauded the efforts of engineers over the past two days and asked them to continue with the same commitment, as heavy rainfall is expected to continue in the coming days.