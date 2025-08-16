Telangana CM asks officials to remain alert amid heavy rain forecast

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, August 16, asked officials to remain alert amid heavy rain forecast in state.

In a review meeting, Reddy referred to forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and ordered officials from 15 districts to remain alert.

The IMD has predicted heavy rains in Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam districts. Against this backdrop, the CM held discussions with senior officials on Saturday morning.

“SDRF and NDRF teams have already been deployed in the rain-affected districts, and they will carry out relief operations in coordination with district collectors,” Reddy said. He further said that since streams and rivulets may overflow. Officials were asked to remain vigilant and to shift families from low-lying areas to relief camps.

Irrigation department officials and staff were told to continuously monitor the water levels in reservoirs, tanks, and ponds, and to provide prior intimation to collectors and field-level staff before releasing water. The CM directed that sandbags must be kept ready in advance at reservoirs and tanks that are already full.

Addressing traffic issues during rains, the CM said that traffic should be completely prohibited on waterlogged roads, low-level bridges, and causeways, and police and revenue officials must set up barricades near such spots and monitor movement.

Anticipating the rise in seasonal diseases due to water stagnation and mosquito breeding amid heavy rains, the CM asked the municipal, urban and rural sanitation staff to to carry out cleanliness drives without interruption.

The Telangana health department has been asked to ensure that all medicines are available and to conduct medical camps wherever required. Reddy stressed that all precautions must be taken to prevent loss of life, property, and livestock. Departments including Revenue, Electricity, Panchayat Raj, R&B, Medical & Health, Municipal Administration, Police, Fire Services, and SDRF staff must work in close coordination.

For Hyderabad, Reddy directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Disaster Relief and Assets protection Agency (HYDRAA), SDRF, and fire services staff to respond immediately to complaints and requests from citizens.