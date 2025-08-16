GHMC disburses Rs.288.85 crore to 2,597 Self-Help Groups

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Friday released loans worth Rs. 288.85 crore under bank linkage to 2,597 Self-Help Groups (SHGs). Another Rs. 1.15 crore was sanctioned to 155 individuals through the Self-Employment Programme (SEP) to help them establish microenterprises.

The announcement was made during the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the GHMC head office, where Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi hoisted the National Flag. She said these initiatives reflect the government’s commitment to inclusive and sustainable development. This year alone, 3,460 new SHGs have been formed across GHMC limits.

The Mayor also highlighted success stories in social empowerment. Transgender youth trained in graphic design at the Lighthouse Communities Skilling Centre have secured job offers from Red TV. Beneficiaries Madhuraj, Emran Khan, Naveena and Varun Tej were felicitated, while five women were issued driving licences for two- and three-wheeler vehicles to support their livelihoods.

Indiramma Canteens will soon be launched: Mayor

Looking ahead, Vijayalakshmi announced that Indiramma Canteens will soon be launched across Hyderabad to provide affordable meals. She also revealed plans to introduce a Civil Registration System Portal for issuing birth and death certificates online, making services more accessible to citizens.

On the infrastructure front, GHMC is preparing a GIS-based survey and mapping of stormwater drains to strengthen flood management and improve drainage systems across the city.