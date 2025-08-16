TSLPRB issues notification for recruitment of asst public prosecutors

TSLPRB chairman Srinivasa Rao informed that candidates must submit their applications exclusively through the official website.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 16th August 2025 9:10 am IST
Logo of TOMCOM for jobs in Portugal
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has announced a recruitment drive for filling vacancies in the Prosecution department.

A total of 118 posts of Assistant Public Prosecutors will be filled, as per the notification released on Friday, August 15.

In Multi-Zone I, 38 posts will be recruited through direct recruitment, while 12 posts will be filled under limited recruitment (backlog). In Multi-Zone II, 57 posts are allocated for direct recruitment and 11 posts for limited recruitment, making up the total of 118 positions.

MS Teachers

TSLPRB chairman Srinivasa Rao informed that candidates must submit their applications exclusively through the official website.

The recruitment is aimed at strengthening the state’s Prosecution department by appointing qualified professionals to vital legal positions.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 16th August 2025 9:10 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Jobs updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button