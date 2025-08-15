Telangana Police, BRAOU partner to help 30,000 personnel earn degrees

Currently, it is estimated that around 30,000 police personnel in the state have not yet acquired a bachelor’s degree.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police department has taken a major step towards upgrading the educational qualifications of its personnel by ensuring that every officer becomes a graduate.

The initiative was formalised on Thursday, August 14, at the DGP’s office, where the department signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU).

The agreement was signed in the presence of Director General of Police Dr. Jitender and University Vice-Chancellor Ghanta Chakrapani. In earlier years, the minimum qualification for recruitment as a police constable was Class 10, later revised to Intermediate (Class 12). As a result, many officers joined the force with only a school-level education.

This new agreement will now enable them to pursue and complete their graduation while serving.

Additional DGPs VV Srinivasa Rao and Mahesh Bhagwat, Inspectors General Ramesh Naidu and Tafseer Iqbal, University Registrar LVK Reddy, and several other officials attended the event.

