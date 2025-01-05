‘Roads as smooth as Priyanka Gandhi’s…’ BJP’s Ramesh Bhiduri faces ire

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and candidate from the Kalkaji constituency Ramesh Bidhuri stirred a huge controversy after he took a sexist sweep over Congress Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi.

During his campaign for the upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly election, Bidhuri said that he will make the roads of the constituency as smooth as “Priyanka Gandhi’s cheeks” if he wins his seat.

While justifying his statement, Bidhuri further said that the president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal “Lalu Prasad Yadav had once said that he would make Bihar roads as smooth as Hema Malini’s cheeks. If today they (Congress) feel bad about my statement, then what about Hema ji.”

“Is not Hema Malini a woman? Hema Malini is far superior to Priyanka Gandhi when it comes to achievements in life,” said Bidhuri.

‘Shameful,’ Congress reacts to Bhiduri’s sexist remarks

Soon after Bidhuri made the statement, the Congress party swiftly condemned his remarks. Its spokesperson Supriya Shrinate responded to the comment stating that the remark is typical of the ‘anti-woman’ mindset of the BJP party, arguing that such statements demonstrate a fundamental disrespect for women politicians.

“BJP is extremely anti-women Ramesh Bidhuri’s statement regarding Priyanka Gandhi is not only shameful but also shows his disgusting mentality towards women. But what else can be expected from a man who used foul language against his fellow MP in the House and did not receive any punishment? This is the real face of the BJP”, Shrinate wrote on X.

“Will the women leaders of BJP, Women Development Minister, Nadda ji or the Prime Minister himself say anything about this bad language and thinking? The father of this anti-women language and thinking is Modi himself – who uses words like mangalsutra and mujra – so what else will his people say? An apology must be made for this poor thinking,” she added.

— Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) January 5, 2025

The event has escalated the already heated political atmosphere in Delhi, where Bidhuri is battling for the top post in a confrontation against AAP’s Atishi and Congress’s Alka Lamba. His remarks have once again raised the question of decency and political etiquette, which always serve as a contentious discursive strategy during election campaigns in India.

Bhiduri’s Islamophobic remarks against Danish Ali

This is not the first time Bhiduri has found himself in a discord. in 2023, during a Parliament session, Bhiduri used Islamophobic remarks against Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali as a “Muslim ugrawadi” (Muslim terrorist), “Bharwa” (pimp), and “katwa” (circumcised) on the floor of the house.

“Ye mulla aatankwadi hai, bahar pheko naa iss mulle ko,” the BJP MP also said. While he was making those remarks against the Muslim MP, former Union health minister and BJP leader Harshvardhan was seen laughing and cheering at the highly objectionable slurs.