Roads meant for movement, not namaz: VHP backs UP, Bengal governments

"Namaz on roads have become a way of displaying strength by a particular community," said VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 18th May 2026 10:56 pm IST
Indian Muslims

New Delhi: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday welcomed the action taken by the governments in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal against offering namaz on roads, saying that the streets are meant for movement and public convenience.

The remarks followed the decision of the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal to ban roadside namaz. VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sent a strong message by saying that roads are meant only for movement.

“Prayers on roads have become a way of displaying strength by a particular community. The Uttar Pradesh government had tightened its stance on this issue, though it is now being implemented with even greater strictness because there were sporadic incidents where government orders were not being followed,” he said in a video statement.

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Bansal alleged that on Fridays, Eid and other occasions, roads are often seen occupied for prayers, causing inconvenience to the public and disrupting traffic.

“Even ambulances are not able to pass in some places,” he added.

Bansal also welcomed the measures taken by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and expressed hope that roads remain accessible for commuters and public use. “Following the same path, the roads of Bengal have also been freed,” he added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 18th May 2026 10:56 pm IST

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