Robbers flee with 50 laptops from University of Hyderabad campus

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 10th February 2026 4:46 pm IST
CR Rao Institute at University of Hyderabad campus
CR Rao Institute (Image:Facebook)

Hyderabad: A group of people allegedly fled with around 50 laptops from the CR Rao Institute at the University of Hyderabad campus on Sunday night, police said on Tuesday, February 10.

The thieves reportedly got in by dismantling a grill window and fled with the rented laptops that were brought in on February 6 for the students’ practicals. The estimated value of the laptops is over Rs 10 lakh.

A case has been registered under sections 331 (house-trespass or house-breaking) and 305 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Gachibowli Police Station.

The case is currently under investigation.

