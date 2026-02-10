Robbers flee with 50 laptops from University of Hyderabad campus

Hyderabad: A group of people allegedly fled with around 50 laptops from the CR Rao Institute at the University of Hyderabad campus on Sunday night, police said on Tuesday, February 10.

The thieves reportedly got in by dismantling a grill window and fled with the rented laptops that were brought in on February 6 for the students’ practicals. The estimated value of the laptops is over Rs 10 lakh.

A case has been registered under sections 331 (house-trespass or house-breaking) and 305 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Gachibowli Police Station.

The case is currently under investigation.