Mahesh Babu and his family reside in a luxurious home in a plush area of Jubilee Hills Road No.81 in Hyderabad

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 29th September 2022 12:29 pm IST
Robbery at Mahesh Babu's home in Hyderabad
Mahesh Babu (Twitter)

Hyderabad: A thief tried breaking into Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu’s home in Jubilee Hills Road No.81 on Tuesday night.

According to media reports, an unidentified man, who hails from Odisha, tried entering the actor’s house by climbing a 30 feet wall. Security staff heard his voice after he fell from the wall and got injured. They immediately apprehended him and handed him over to the nearby police station, reports said. A case has been registered against the burglar.

Reportedly, Mahesh Babu and his family were in the house at the time of incident.

The actor’s mother and wife of superstar Krishna, Indira Devi passed away during wee hours of Wednesday due to age-related illness. She was 70. Venkatesh, Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Aravind, among many others came to pay their respects to her.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu has a big budget project with SS Rajamouli in his kitty.

