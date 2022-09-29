Trouble in Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s marriage?

Mumbai: The IT couple of Bollywood Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most talked about jodis in tinsel town. They have been married for four years now and never fail in setting couple goals. ‘DeepVeer’ often paint the town red with their love every time they step out together.

However, latest reports about trouble in Ranveer and Deepika marriage has left fans in shock. Speculations are rife that things between the 83′ actor and his wife are not going well. These rumours sparked after Umair Sandhu, a self-proclaimed film critic and member of the overseas censor board tweeted, “Everything is not okay between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.”

His tweet emerged online after reports of Deepika Padukone getting hospitalised in Mumbai due to ‘uneasiness’ went viral.

Amid separation rumours, Ranveer Singh spoke about wifey Deepika Padukone and their relationship during his appearance at FICCI Frames Fast Track 2022 convention on Tuesday. He said, “Touchwood…We met and started dating in 2012… so 2022 is ten years of me and Deepika.”

Deepika Padukone is yet to react on the news.

After dating for six years, Ranveer Singh and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in a beautiful wedding ceremony at the Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy. Ever since then, the power couple has reached great heights in their careers as well as personal lives.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Cirkus in his pipeline. Deepika, on the other hand has, Project K, Fighter and Pathaan.