Robert Vadra appears before ED in Sanjay Bhandari case

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th July 2025 2:56 pm IST
New Delhi: Businessman Robert Vadra, with wife and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, arrives to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its office for his questioning in connection with the UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari linked money laundering case, in New Delhi, Monday, July 14, 2025. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Robert Vadra, the businessman husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday for his questioning in connection with the UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari linked money laundering case, official sources said.

The businessman’s statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The 56-year-old Vadra was called by the agency to depose last month but he had sought deferment of his summons as he had to travel abroad.

He is being investigated by the central probe agency in three different money laundering cases, including this one. The two others pertain to alleged irregularities in land deals.

The 63-year-old Bhandari fled to London in 2016 soon after the Income-Tax department raided him in Delhi. He was recently declared a fugitive economic offender by a Delhi court.

A UK court last month refused the Indian government’s application seeking permission to appeal in Britain’s Supreme Court against the discharge of Bhandari in an extradition case against him, virtually ruling out chances of his being brought to the country to face the law.

The ED had filed a chargesheet in this case in 2023 alleging Bhandari “acquired” the 12, Bryanston Square house located in London in 2009 and got it renovated “as per the directions of Vadra and the funds for renovation were provided by Robert Vadra.”

Vadra has denied that he owned any London property directly or indirectly. Terming these charges as a political witch hunt against him, he has said that he was being “hounded and harassed” to subserve political ends.

