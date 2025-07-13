Karnataka Congress MLA pitches Nitin Gadkari for PM, cites RSS age-limit remark

Shivamogga: Karnataka Congress MLA Belur Gopalakrishna has suggested Union Minister Nitin Gadkari as the ideal successor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, should he step down on turning 75 years of age.

The legislator’s remarks come in response to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent statements regarding leaders stepping aside at the age of 75.

RSS chief’s remarks

During an event in Nagpur on Wednesday, RSS chief Bhagwat cited Sangh ideologue late Moropant Pingley’s statement about stepping aside after 75 years of age.

“Gadkari should be the next Prime Minister of the country, the reason is Gadkari is with the common man. He has done good work for the development of the country, in terms of highways and other things. The people of the country know his service and the kind of person he is,” Gopalakrishna said.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, he referred to a statement reportedly made by Gadkari voicing concern over the poor of the country and claiming that the rich were getting richer.

“Considering this, it comes across that he has a concept (for development of the country) and such people should be made (the PM). Mohan Bhagwat has indicated that those who have turned 75 years of age will have to step down, so I feel that time has come for Gadkari,” he added.

MLA cites Yediyurappa’s case

Claiming that veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa was made to resign as chief minister of Karnataka, after he turned 75, the Congress MLA said none of his party leaders are speaking about Modi.

“The BJP’s sinners made him (Yediyurappa) resign with tears in his eyes. He was a senior leader who built BJP and brought it to power in the state. Why different treatment to Modi ji? Wasn’t it under Modi’s instruction Yediyurappa was made to step down? Mohan Bhagwat has said the same thing that one should not continue in power after 75 years of age and opportunity should be given to others, so I feel Gadkari will be given,” he said.