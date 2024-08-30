Robert Vadra arrives in Hyderabad, to meet children with disabilities, others

Hyderabad: AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband Robert Vadra arrived here on Friday for a “spiritual trip” during which he would go to places of worship and also meet people from different sections of society, including children with disabilities.

Vadra said he is on a two-day tour.

Addressing reporters at the RGI airport here, he said, “I am on a spiritual visit. Like I go across the country, I am in Hyderabad. In Telangana, I will go to some institutions. I will also meet blind and children with disabilities. I would also go to mosques as well as temples. I am on two-day tour. I will meet people here. Whatever solution I can find, I will work towards addressing their problems.”