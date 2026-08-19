Roberto Carlos says Islam conversion reports are ‘not true’

Hyderabad: Brazilian football legend Roberto Carlos has finally broken his silence after reports claiming that he had converted to Islam took social media by storm.

The former Real Madrid star denied changing his religion following his marriage to Moroccan football agent Souhaila El Tahiri. However, he expressed deep respect for Islam and admiration for his wife’s faith.

“I have the utmost respect for Islam, and it is wonderful to see my wife pray,” Carlos said, before clarifying that the rumours surrounding his alleged conversion were not true.

How did the conversion reports begin?

The speculation began after reports claimed that the 53-year-old football icon had recited the Shahada during a meeting with Sheikh Jihad Hammadeh in Brazil around four weeks ago.

The claim gained momentum after Turkish lawmaker Ali Sahin shared the alleged development on X, citing members of Brazil’s Muslim community. Pictures from Carlos’ wedding also added fuel to the rumours as they appeared to show the couple taking part in an Islamic marriage ceremony.

Carlos has now explained that he and Souhaila held more than one ceremony to honour the different religious beliefs within their families.

According to the football legend, one set of rituals reflected the Catholic beliefs followed by members of his family, while another was arranged for his Muslim wife and their Muslim friends. He stressed that the interfaith celebrations did not indicate that he had changed his religion.

Roberto Carlos and Souhaila’s love story

Carlos also revealed that he first met Souhaila during a football-related business meeting. He described her as a successful businesswoman and shared that their relationship has continued for around two years, both personally and professionally.

Souhaila is a Moroccan football agent involved in managing players and football-related projects. What began as a professional association eventually developed into a romantic relationship.

Roberto Carlos remains one of the most celebrated defenders in football history. Known for his powerful free kicks, the Brazilian icon enjoyed a trophy-filled spell with Real Madrid and played a key role in Brazil’s 2002 FIFA World Cup triumph.

With Carlos now issuing a direct denial, the viral conversion claim has finally been put to rest. His wedding celebrated two faiths and family traditions, but it did not mark a change in his religion.

Credits : Okaz