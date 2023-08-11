Roblox introduces virtual career centre for recruiting experience

San Francisco: Gaming platform Roblox has introduced a virtual career centre, a new way to experience recruiting.

“Today we’re excited to announce the launch of the Roblox career centre — an experience directly on Roblox where early career candidates can dive into our immersive platform firsthand and learn what it’s like to be a part of a company that is reimagining the way people come together,” the company said in a blogpost on Thursday.

Within the experience, candidates can learn more about the complex technical challenges the platform is tackling and the innovation it is driving through immersive events, podcasts and conversations with Roblox employees.

“We decided to build this experience specifically for candidates who are just starting out their careers, many of whom are already familiar with our platform from when they played on Roblox as they were growing up. We think this is a great way to showcase the Roblox platform and help candidates visualise themselves working here,” said Ryan Fitzpatrick, Senior Director, Early Career Talent at Roblox.

Also, the company announced that soon it will be inviting candidates to conduct initial interviews directly within the experience.

For this year, the platform’s focus will be on hosting a variety of virtual, immersive events in the space.

“It’s one thing to talk about our technical innovations to recruit, it’s something completely different to have them experience those innovations on the platform themselves. The Roblox Career Center is a great example of how we’re pushing the boundaries of what’s possible on our platform,” said Daniel Sturman, Chief Technology Officer at Roblox.