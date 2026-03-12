Roblox opens applications for new programs to power next generation of games

Hyderabad: Roblox, an immersive gaming and creation platform, on Thursday, March 12, announced two new strategic initiatives to facilitate the creation of novel games, a new set of games that extend beyond genre, gameplay, and visual style to meet the demands of Roblox’s rapidly expanding audience.

These experiences will feature expanded genres such as role-play games (RPG), strategy and shooters, and will introduce different gameplay mechanics and a distinct look and feel from classic Roblox games.

New data shows a big opportunity with older users. By January 31, nearly half (45 per cent) of daily users verified their age, and over a quarter (27 per cent) of those are adults.

This group is a major reason for growth, Roblox said in a release. In the US, the 18–34 age group is growing twice as fast as those under 18 and generates 40 per cent more revenue.

The company, by leveraging the new age-checked data, is prioritising the creation of cutting-edge games across popular genres to serve a diverse, older, and high-value audience.

“The creativity of Roblox developers has always amazed us,” said Vlad Loktev, Chief Creator Ecosystem Officer at Roblox. “Our vision for Roblox is to be the platform for all ages, and we are calling on ambitious creators with bold ideas to build the next generation of experiences. These new programs provide the mentorship, resources, and discovery support needed to turn those visions into commercial hits.”

Empowering creators through new programs

The new programs are believed to offer tailored support for different stages of development.

The Roblox incubator, a six-month, milestone-based program, is designed to help expert teams transform innovative game concepts into polished, scalable, and profitable games. Each participant in the programme will gain access to Roblox subject matter experts who will provide mentorship and support, as well as help participants build an audience for their games.

The new, ongoing program, Roblox Jumpstart, is aimed at helping beginners learn how to use the platform and gives experienced developers a chance to try out new, creative game ideas.

Applications for Jumpstart opened on Thursday, March 11, and will remain open on a rolling basis. New game pitches start in person at this year’s Game Developers Conference (GDC) and will continue afterwards. Similar to the Incubator program, everyone in Jumpstart gets expert advice from Roblox and help finding players for their games.

Applications for both the Roblox Incubator and Roblox Jumpstart programs are open today. For more information on selection criteria and how to apply, visit the Roblox Newsroom.