Robot gropes 16-year-old girl in Germany

As bizarre as it can get, police seized a red-and-gold robot for allegedly touching a 16-year-old girl inappropriately outside a fast-food restaurant in Hohenzollernring, Germany.

According to the Daily Mail, the 1.2 metre tall robot approached the girl from behind, touched her buttocks and made thrusting movements towards her, horrifying the teenager and her friends.

Police said the machine was controlled by a 16-year-old boy and his 19-year-old companion. The entire incident was allegedly livestreamed.

They were located near Hohenzollernring. Police found the robot concealed in the boot of a Volkswagen. The 16-year-old had placed the machine inside the vehicle before officers arrived. Authorities seized the robot and two mobile phones belonging to the suspects as part of the investigation.

“It is an assault case. The criminal investigation department is now examining how the robot was functioning at the time of the incident and whether someone was deliberately controlling its movement. We are also considering adding sexual harassment charges,” police said in a statement, as per the Daily Mail.