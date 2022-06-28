Robots inducted in Delhi’s firefighting fleet

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 28th June 2022 8:35 pm IST
Robots inducted in Delhi's firefighting fleet
New Delhi: Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials demonstrate the working of a robot that was inducted into the city's firefighting fleet last month after a massive fire broke out in a building in Mundka, at Lakshmi Nagar Fire Station, in New Delhi, Monday, June 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: One of the two robots that were inducted into Delhi’s firefighting fleet last month after a massive fire broke out in a building in Mundka, at Lakshmi Nagar Fire Station, in New Delhi, Monday, June 27, 2022. These robots navigate through narrow lanes, reach spaces inaccessible to humans and perform tasks too risky for people, according to Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: One of the two robots that were inducted into Delhi’s firefighting fleet last month after a massive fire broke out in a building in Mundka, at Lakshmi Nagar Fire Station, in New Delhi, Monday, June 27, 2022. These robots navigate through narrow lanes, reach spaces inaccessible to humans and perform tasks too risky for people, according to Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

