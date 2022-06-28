Robots inducted in Delhi’s firefighting fleet

New Delhi: One of the two robots that were inducted into Delhi's firefighting fleet last month after a massive fire broke out in a building in Mundka, at Lakshmi Nagar Fire Station, in New Delhi, Monday, June 27, 2022. These robots navigate through narrow lanes, reach spaces inaccessible to humans and perform tasks too risky for people, according to Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: One of the two robots that were inducted into Delhi's firefighting fleet last month after a massive fire broke out in a building in Mundka, at Lakshmi Nagar Fire Station, in New Delhi, Monday, June 27, 2022. These robots navigate through narrow lanes, reach spaces inaccessible to humans and perform tasks too risky for people, according to Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)