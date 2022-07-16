Rocket fired from Gaza into Israel, military responds with airstrikes

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 16th July 2022 1:31 pm IST
Rocket fired from Gaza into Israel, military responds with airstrikes

Jerusalem: Palestinian militants fired four rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory early Saturday. There were no casualties or damage as a result of the attacks.

Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) responded with an airstrike against targets in Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to a statement released by the Israeli military, it’s retaliatory airstrikes targeted “Hamas weapons manufacturing sites.”

MS Education Academy

The exchange of fire came hours after US President Joe Biden visited Israel and the Palestinian territories.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button