Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s budget is Rs…

Mumbai: Get ready for a cinematic extravaganza as acclaimed filmmaker Karan Johar returns to the director’s chair. The much-anticipated romantic comedy “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” stars the charismatic duo of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. With its upbeat songs and captivating trailer, the film has already captivated the hearts of eager moviegoers, who are counting down the days until its July 28 release.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Budget

According to reports, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” may be one of KJo’s most ambitious projects to date, with a budget of around Rs 265 crore.

Legendary actors Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi are among the film’s stellar cast members, and Karan Johar made sure to honour their iconic contributions to Indian cinema by providing them with generous compensation.

The excitement is palpable, and fans can’t wait to see the movie and how bunch of talented stars will spread the magic in KJo’s family drama!