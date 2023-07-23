Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh’s SALARY

Mumbai: Prepare to be enthralled as Bollywood‘s powerhouses Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh reunite in Karan Johar‘s highly anticipated film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.” Their previous collaboration in “Gully Boy” wowed audiences with their undeniable chemistry, and now they’re back to work their magic on the big screen.

The recently released trailer promises an emotional family drama with vibrant costumes, opulent sets, and breathtaking cinematography. Not only that, but The presence of legendary actors such as Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles adds to the excitement and grandeur of this star-studded film.

Here are the fees that this incredible ensemble cast demanded for their performances in “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahan Cast Remuneration

1. Ranveer Singh

Despite recent setbacks, Ranveer Singh has reportedly charged a staggering Rs. 25 crores for his role in the film, demonstrating his dedication to entertaining fans.

2. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, Bollywood’s bankable star, shines as Rani, and her fee for the role is an impressive Rs. 10 crores.

3. Dharmendra

The timeless superstar Dharmendra makes a delightful comeback and is set to charm audiences once more, earning him a well-deserved Rs. 1.5 crores.

4. Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan, known for her unrivalled talent, lends her distinct aura to the film, and her remuneration for her outstanding performance is Rs. 1 crore.

5. Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi, the versatile and acclaimed actress, is set to dazzle fans with her performance and has charged around Rs. 1 crore for her part in the film.

With such a talented cast, “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani” is sure to be a memorable cinematic experience. The film, which is set to be released on July 28, promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions, laughter, and entertainment, leaving audiences eagerly counting down the days until they can see it on the big screen!