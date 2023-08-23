Rocky terrain around Moula Ali shrine delays construction of ramp

Hyderabad: The ramp construction works at the Moula Ali Dargah are likely to get delayed till mid-2024. Initially, the works were expected to be completed by October 2023. However, it is unlikely that the works will be completed on time in view of the daunting task of cutting the rocky terrain and laying foundation and piers to support the ramp.

The works were started in 2014 after the state government had sanctioned funds for the construction of the ramp, from the main road to the hilltop shrine, following a representation made by AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi. The demand came up following a request by the community to facilitate the travel of pilgrims to the centuries-old place of religious significance.

The first phase of works was completed in 2017, covering 230 of the total 550 steps. The second phase, for which a budget of Rs 20 crore was allocated, has been going on since 2021.

As of now, people visiting the shrine have to park their cars half way down the hill, and walk from there. The GHMC authorities, who are executing the works said that about 50 percent of the works in the second phase have been completed so far. Due to residential compounds and rocky terrain coming the way, the works are to be executed carefully. “Cutting the rocks is a challenging task. We are also setting up big pillars to support the ramp,” said an official.

The shrine was built during the reign of Sultan Ibrahim Qutb Shah, the third ruler of the Golconda kingdom in 1578 CE.