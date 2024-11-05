Rohit expresses gratitude after ‘Singham Again’ turns his ‘10th and fastest Rs 100 crore film’

Mumbai: Director Rohit Shetty is over-the-moon after his latest film “Singham Again” becomes his 10th and fastest Rs. 100 crore movie.

Rohit took to Instagram, where he shared photographs of the films that have crossed the Rs. 100 crore benchmark, which includes “Singham Again”, “Sooryavanshi”, “Simmba”, “Golmaal Again”, “Diwale”, “Singham Returns”, “Chennai Express”, “Bol Bachchan”, “Singham” and “Golmaal 3”. The filmmaker captioned the post, “SINGHAM AGAIN my 10th and fastest 100 cr film. For the past 16 films one thing that has remained constant is your love, thank you for all the support and love, humbled”.

“Singham Again” starring Ajay Devgn on its first four days made Rs. 139.25 crore India net. The film since its release has minted a whopping Rs 140.11 crore. Talking about “Singham Again”, the movie has been given a spin of Ramayana.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff and Arjun Kapoor. In “Singham Again”, Ajay turns Lord Rama, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan channels Lord Sita Ma, Akshay turns Jatayu, Ranveer essays Lord Hanuman, Tiger plays Lord Laxman and Arjun plays the vicious Raavana and is named as Danger Lanka. “Singham Again” is the first time Rohit Shetty has worked with Deepika, who plays Lady Singham in the film.

The actress had previously made a cameo in the film “Cirkus” by the filmmaker. ‘Singham Again’ went on floors in September 2023, and wrapped up in September 2024. The film was shot in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kashmir and Sri Lanka. It was released on Diwali. The film clashed with the Kartik Aaryan-starrer “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”, which also stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. The film, directed by Anees Bazmee, performed well on its first 3 days at the box office and earned an estimated Rs 106 crore India net, reports sacnilk.com.

The film has currently minted Rs. 123.50 crore.