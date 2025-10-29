Rohit Sharma becomes world’s No. 1 ranked ODI batter for first time

Dubai: Former India skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday claimed the top spot in the ICC Men’s ODI batter rankings for the first time in his distinguished career.

The 38-year-old Rohit created history as he rose two spots on the back of his superb unbeaten century (121 not out) in the third and final ODI between India and Australia in Sydney where he led his side to an emphatic nine-wicket triumph in style.

The experienced right-hander was in a damaging mood alongside fellow India legend Virat Kohli (74 not out) as he smashed 13 fours and three massive sixes on his way to scoring his 33rd ODI century for his country.

Rohit’s efforts see him overtake Afghanistan dasher Ibrahim Zadran and India teammate Shubman Gill and claim the top ranking for batters in ODI cricket for the very first time, having always held a spot inside the top 10 for the majority of the last decade.

The former skipper wasn’t the only India player to make some ground on the updated rankings this week, with spinner Axar Patel rewarded for a strong game in Sydney with gains in both the bowling and all-rounder category.

Axar jumped six places to 31st behind No.1 ranked Rashid Khan on the list for ODI bowlers and improves four spots to eighth overall behind Azmatullah Omarzai on the rankings for ODI all-rounders.

Inside the top 10 for ODI bowlers, there are gains for New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner (up three rungs to fourth) and Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood (up two spots to eighth), while England right-hander Harry Brook improves 23 spots to move to 25th overall on the list for ODI batters.

There was also some movement on the latest Test rankings following South Africa’s impressive eight-wicket victory over Pakistan in Rawalpindi, with experienced spinner Keshav Maharaj the biggest beneficiary on the back of his Player of the Match heroics.

Maharaj gained nine places to obtain a new career-high rating in 13th place on the list for Test bowlers after nine wickets in the Test, while teammate Simon Harmer rises 26 spots to move to 45th following his six-wicket haul in the second innings of the same match.

South Africa duo Aiden Markram (up two spots to 15th) and Tony de Zorzi (up seven places to equal 47th) were the big movers on the rankings for Test batters following the Rawalpindi Test, with compatriot Kagiso Rabada improving eight rungs to move to 11th on the list for Test all-rounders.