Rohit Shetty’s salary for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is…

Mumbai: The Color TV’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty is all set to air from August, say latest reports. Several Indian celebrities including Rubina Dilaik Chetna Pande, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik, Nishant Bhatt, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), Erika Packard, Kanika Mann, Aneri Vajani and Jannat Zubair Rahmani will be seen taking part in the show.

Speaking about Rohit Shetty, the demi-god of action has been associated with the show for many seasons now. He is undoubtedly one of the best hosts we have on television. The filmmaker will be seen hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi for the seventh time. Earlier, he had hosted seasons 5, 6, 8, 9, 10 and 11. He was also a host of KKK Made in India.

Rohit Shetty’s remuneration for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

And to host the action based reality show, Rohit charges a sizable paycheck every year. It can be recalled that he got paid Rs 49 lakh per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. For season 10, he charged around Rs 37 lakh per episode. Considering these figures, we can say that he hikes his fee every year.

And now, he is expected to increase his remuneration for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 too. He might charge over Rs 50-55 lakhs (approx.) per episode for the new season (exact fee is yet to be disclosed).

KKK 12 Premiere Date

A latest report in Telly Chakkar says that the first promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will be out in the second week of June and the show is expected to go on air from 7 August.

Are you all excited for the latest season? Do share your thoughts on your favourite celebrity contestant below.