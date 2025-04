Mumbai: Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja cracked half-centuries and shared a 79-run partnership for the fourth wicket as five-time champions Chennai Super Kings made 176 for 5 against Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Dube struck 50 off 32 balls, while Jadeja made an unbeaten 53 off 35 deliveries to offset a none-too-impressive start by MS Dhoni’s struggling side.

Mumbai: MI bowler Jaspreet Bumrah celebrates the wicket of CSK batsman MS Dhoni during the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Sunday, April 20, 2025.

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians bowler Jaspreet Bumrah celebrates the wicket of CSK batsman Rasheed Shaik during the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Sunday, April 20, 2025.

Mumbai: CSK batsman Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Sunday, April 20, 2025.

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Sunday, April 20, 2025.

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Sunday, April 20, 2025.

Mumbai: MI's Ryan Rickelton plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, in Mumbai, Sunday, April 20, 2025.