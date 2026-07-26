Rohith Nara plays a hearing-impaired Sound Engineer in next film

Hyderabad: Rohith Nara’s film with director Chinimilli Manikumar titled ‘Sound Engineer’ Hyderabad, July 26 (IANS) The makers of director Chinimilli Manikumar’s upcoming Telugu entertainer, tentatively being referred to as RN23 and featuring Rohith Nara in the lead, have now announced ‘Sound Engineer’ as the title of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The announcement was made on the occasion of Rohith Nara’s birthday. Bankrolled by Karan C Productions LLP, the film, sources claim, has been envisioned as a wholesome entertainer that blends romance, comedy, and strong family values.

The project marks the directorial debut of Chinimilli Manikumar, who has not only wielded the megaphone but has also penned the story and screenplay. Produced by Bharath Chowdary, the film aims to entertain audiences of all age groups. Extending birthday wishes to Rohith Nara, the makers unveiled the title and first-look poster of the film. Titled ‘Sound Engineer,’ the title poster grabs one’s attention with a creatively designed title logo featuring a heart-shaped “O” styled as a speaker. Complemented by handwritten notes, sound-wave patterns, and quirky doodles, the design offers a glimpse into the vibrant world of the protagonist, Vishnu.

The first-look poster introduces Rohith Nara in a refreshing new avatar. Clad in a white kurta and pyjama, he is seen meditating peacefully on the edge of a terrace with his eyes closed, exuding serenity and inner peace. The picturesque city skyline, coupled with a soothing pastel colour palette, lends the poster a warm, feel-good charm. The striking contrast between Rohith’s calm demeanour and the colourful, energetic title design hints at a story that seamlessly blends romance, humour, emotions, and music.

The first look succeeds in creating intrigue while presenting the actor in a pleasantly relatable and refreshing light. Accompanying the title reveal, the makers released a concept video that offered a glimpse into the protagonist’s world. Narrated by comedian Sudarshan, the video cleverly hints at Rohith Nara’s character having a hearing impairment, humorously earning him the title of “Sound Engineer.” Nayan Sarika stars as the female lead opposite Rohith Nara in this film, which also features an impressive supporting cast, including Naresh VK, Rohini, Sampath, and Ajay in pivotal roles.

Adding to the entertainment quotient are Vennela Kishore, Sudarshan, Brahmaji, and Raghu Karumanchi, whose impeccable comic timing is expected to deliver plenty of laughter. On the technical front, the film is backed by a talented crew. Yuvan Shankar Raja scores the music for this film, which is to have cinematography by Venkat C. Dileep. Supriyaa Battepati serves as the production designer.