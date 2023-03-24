“Rokna Hai Toh Thokna Padega” Quick Style joins Suniel Shetty for promotion of ‘Hunter’

Mumbai: It’s not the first collaboration between actor Suniel Shetty and Norwegian dance group Quick Style. For the promotion of his new thriller ‘Hunter’ on Amazon mini tv, Suniel once again teamed up with Quick Style.

Taking to Instagram, Suniel posted a short video with the caption, “@thequickstyle joining the hunt with #Hunter ACP Vikram. Just like I say in the show – Rokna Hai Toh Thokna Padega!”

Suniel and the members of the band Quick Style showed their swag and style in the video.

This action thriller features stars Suniel Shetty in the lead as A.C.P Vikram Sinha, Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht, Mihir Ahuja, Teena Singh, Chahat Tejwani, Karanvir Sharma, Siddharth Kher, Gargi Sawant and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles.

“It feels like yesterday we were shooting and today we are already unveiling the show trailer. It was surely a special experience and journey working with such talented people on & offsets. My character is very interesting, and he has a trait which will make the viewers want to know more of him. I enjoyed playing ACP Vikram Sinha thoroughly. I hope the viewers enjoy watching this show for which they have been eagerly waiting,” Suniel said about the project.

The group Quick Style rose to fame after recreating hook steps of popular Bollywood songs such as ‘Sadi Galli’ from the film ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ and ‘Kala Chashma’ from ‘Baar Baar Dekho’.During their visit to India, Quick Style also spoke to ANI. They expressed their love for Indian songs.

“For us, the song Kaala Chashma and every song that is popular in this world..it’s not anyone’s, it’s everyone’s. And the people that watch our show, we feel they are our family, our group, our supporters, so we are together. So the song is ours,” the group said during their Mumbai tour.