Rolls-Royce inks pact with Hyderabad-based Azad Engineering

New Delhi: Rolls-Royce has announced the signing of a long-term agreement with Azad Engineering to manufacture and supply complex components for defence aircraft engines.

Through this strategic partnership, Hyderabad-based Azad Engineering will join the global supply chain for complex category components for Rolls-Royce’s technologically advanced aero engines.

Alex Zino, Executive Vice President — Business Development and Future Programmes and Head of Global Networks, Rolls-Royce, said: “Strong collaboration has been at the heart of Rolls-Royce’s journey of success in India. As we work towards strengthening the defence ecosystem, we are happy to expand our supply chain in India in partnership with Azad Engineering. The sourcing of complex components from India for aero engine programmes further advances the goal of capability creation in the country.”

Abhishek Singh, Senior Vice President — Defence, India and South-East Asia, Rolls-Royce, said: “The agreement with Azad Engineering is another significant step for Rolls-Royce towards harnessing the potential of Indian companies to contribute to the defence manufacturing ecosystem. This reiterates our commitment to building our presence in India through local partnerships, furthering the vision of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.”

Rakesh Chopdar, Founder and CEO, Azad Engineering, said: “We are honoured to be chosen as a strategic partner by Rolls-Royce to make critical and complex components for defence aircraft engines. Bringing these critical components to India not only showcases the capabilities of Azad Engineering, but also represents a pivotal moment for India’s aerospace and defence industry, demonstrating the country’s growing prowess in advanced manufacturing.”

Rolls-Royce has a strong ecosystem in India, encompassing strategic local partnerships, joint ventures, robust supply chain, rich talent pool, engineering capability, digital solutions and service delivery capabilities.