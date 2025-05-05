Roof of toll gate collapses amid heavy rains in Siddipet

Hyderabad: The roof of the toll gate at Duddeda Toll Gate, located on the highway in Telangana’s Siddipet district, collapsed on Sunday evening, May 4, due to heavy rains and strong winds.

A police official speaking to TOI stated, “There were no vehicles at the toll plaza when the roof collapsed.”

Authorities have yet to confirm the extent of the damage or the cause of the collapse.

No injuries have been reported so far.

VIDEO | Siddipet, Telangana: Roof of toll gate collapses amid heavy rains in the region. Several vehicles were reportedly damaged in the incident.#TelanganaNews



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/YK0PC5pQXY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 5, 2025

In a similar incident, the Rs 450 crore Cherlapally Railway Terminal, inaugurated this January, faced water leaks and collapsing ceiling panels after just 2.5 cm of rainfall and 15 kmph winds on May 3.

According to reports, the iron sheets on the roof of the main gate were torn apart when winds and rain swept through the area.

Telangana to witness thunderstorms, rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls across several districts of Telangana until May 7. While no orange or red alerts have been issued, residents are advised to remain cautious due to unstable weather conditions.

The affected districts include Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and Mulugu.

Weather enthusiast T Balaji, popularly known for his accurate predictions, said pointed powerful thunderstorms moving into Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, and Jagtial.

He added that on Monday, May 5, central Telangana areas such as Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Jangaon, and Sircilla are also likely to witness scattered storms within the next two hours. For Hyderabad, Balaji predicted dry weather for the next 1–2 hours, followed by chances of scattered thunderstorms.



