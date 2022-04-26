Roorkee Dharam Sansad members taken into police custody

Key members of the Roorkee Dharam Sansad including Swami Dineshanand were taken into custody by the Uttarakhand police on Tuesday.

He was taken away from Shiv Mandir in Dada Jalalpur, where preparations were being made for the mahapanchayat. He is currently put under custody at the Mandawar Police Station.

“The police have taken away all the speakers and DJ material. Also, there is heavy police deployment in the village,” said a local, noting that it might be impossible to hold a mahapanchayat on Wednesday, the quint reported.

Amidst threats by hate speech accused, Anand Swaroop Maharaj against disallowing the Hindu Mahapanchayat, section 144 has been imposed in Roorkee, Dada Jalalpur Village.

Anand Swaroop had threatened the administration with dangerous consequences against imposing Section 144 during the Hindu Mahapanchayat, scheduled to be held in Roorkee on Wednesday.

It is pertinent to note that the curfew in the village was imposed after the Supreme Court of India had directed the state to prevent hate speeches from taking place at the Hindu Mahapanchayat, similar to the event held in the capital city on April 3.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed concern at state governments for not doing enough to prevent hate speeches, as it grilled the Uttarakhand government on a proposed Dharam Sansad in Roorkee.

The top court noted that governments say they are taking preventive measures, but something different happens on the ground as incidents of hate speeches keep occurring, despite the apex court’s guidelines on preventive measures.

It directed the chief secretary of Uttarakhand to bring on record corrective measures taken in view of religious meet scheduled in the state.