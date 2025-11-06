‘Roti should be flipped…’: Lalu calls for govt change in Bihar

"Roti should be flipped on the 'tawa' otherwise it would burn. 20 years is too long! Now, a Tejashwi government is necessary for making a new Bihar," he added.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 6th November 2025 2:12 pm IST
RJD President Lalu Prasad Yada with wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav
RJD President Lalu Prasad Yada with wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav after voting in Bihar Assembly elections

Patna: Ratriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday called for a change in the regime in Bihar, with an euphemism that ‘roti’ (flatbread) should be continuously flipped on the ‘tawa’, otherwise it would burn.

The veteran leader, who cast his vote with his wife Rabri Devi and son and INDIA bloc CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav, posted a photograph on X with a message calling for change in government in the eastern state.

“Roti should be flipped on the ‘tawa’ otherwise it would burn. 20 years is too long! Now, a Tejashwi government is necessary for making a new Bihar,” he added.

Memory Khan Seminar
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 6th November 2025 2:12 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button