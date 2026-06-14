Rottela Panduga: The Nellore festival where rotis carry prayers

Hyderabad: Lakhs of devotees are expected to gather at the revered Bara Shaheed Dargah in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore for the unique celebration of Rottela Panduga, popularly known as Rotiyon Ki Eid, or the Roti Festival. The 2026 edition of this centuries-old festival is scheduled from June 24 to June 30 and is expected to attract between 16 and 20 lakh pilgrims from across the country.

Set against the backdrop of Swarnala Cheruvu in Dargamitta, the festival is not merely a religious event but a living testament to India’s tradition of communal harmony, with people belonging to different faiths participating with equal devotion.

A legacy of more than four centuries

Rottela Panduga is observed at the Bara Shaheed Dargah, a shrine believed to be over 415 years old. The festival commemorates the Urs of 12 Muslim martyrs – the Bara Shaheed – who are said to have laid down their lives in battle.

According to local tradition and Persian stone inscriptions at the site, the shrine honours 12 valiant warriors. Folklore offers two accounts of who they were: men from an early Muslim army fighting in the region, or a regiment from Turkey summoned in 1751 by the Nawab of Arcot to fight the British.

Over the centuries, the shrine has evolved into a sacred destination where devotees seek blessings for prosperity, health and happiness, with its annual gathering reflecting the enduring spiritual significance of the martyrs.

The unique ritual of exchanging rotis

What sets Rottela Panduga apart from other religious festivals is its extraordinary tradition of roti exchange. Standing knee-deep in the waters of Swarnala Cheruvu, devotees exchange specially prepared rotis as symbols of hope, gratitude and fulfilled wishes.

The ritual rests on a simple yet powerful belief. A person seeking a particular blessing – employment, marriage, childbirth, good health or success in education – accepts a roti from someone whose similar wish has already been granted. The recipient, in turn, vows to return to the festival in a future year and pass on a fresh roti to another devotee once his or her own wish is fulfilled.

The rotis are prepared according to specific intentions and are known by distinct names – Udyoga Roti for employment, Sowbhagya Roti for marriage and family well-being and Arogya Roti for health. This cycle of faith and gratitude creates a bond among strangers united by hope and belief.

A celebration beyond religious boundaries

Perhaps the most inspiring aspect of Rottela Panduga is its ability to transcend religious and social divisions. The sight of devotees from different communities standing together in the lake, exchanging rotis and prayers, speaks to the inclusive spirit that defines the festival.

For many participants, the event represents not just a spiritual journey but a reaffirmation of shared cultural values. Families return year after year, carrying stories of fulfilled prayers and continuing a tradition passed down through generations.

Figures from the Tollywood film industry and public personalities, including actors Pawan Kalyan and Ali, and musician AR Rahman, have also visited the shrine on previous occasions.

How the week unfolds

The week-long celebration unfolds through a series of significant religious observances. It begins with Shahadath (Sandal Mali), followed by Gandham, the ritual application of sandal paste.

The central days are devoted to Rottela Panduga itself, when the roti exchange takes place on a massive scale. The festivities conclude with Tahleel Fateha, marked by special prayers and remembrance ceremonies.

Arrangements in place

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana has said that comprehensive arrangements are being made for the festival. He conducted a review meeting with senior officials in Nellore to assess preparations, directing them to ensure all necessary facilities are in place so that devotees can participate without inconvenience.

The minister instructed authorities to focus on drinking water, sanitation, electricity, road maintenance, traffic management, medical services and security. Given the large turnout anticipated, special attention is being paid to facilities in and around Swarnala Cheruvu, where the roti-exchange ritual takes place. Officials have also been asked to ensure adequate safety measures for devotees participating in the ritual in the lake waters.

Minister Narayana noted that Rottela Panduga had earned a unique reputation not only in Andhra Pradesh but across the country as a celebration of faith and communal harmony, and emphasised the need for all departments to coordinate for the smooth conduct of the festival.

A living symbol of hope

As Nellore prepares to welcome millions of pilgrims in June 2026, Rottela Panduga continues to stand as a powerful symbol of faith, gratitude and unity. In an age often marked by divisions, the festival offers a compelling message: that hope shared among people can become a bridge across communities, and that gratitude, expressed through something as simple as a roti, can keep centuries-old traditions alive.