Rotten fruits, dead insects found at Hyderabad supermarket

Officials also found low-quality peanuts, no manufacturing/use-by dates on several products and dusty, leaking oil packets.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Supermarket entrance with two people and a hand holding a yellow mango near produce shelves.

Hyderabad: A food safety inspection by Cyberabad Municipal Corporation at Vijetha Supermarket in Tellapur on Wednesday, June 24, uncovered rotten fruits, dead insects on food racks and expired food.

Officials also found low-quality peanuts, no manufacturing/use-by dates on several products and dusty, leaking oil packets. The cleaning schedule was not maintained and medical fitness records were not available.

Expired food products were discarded on the spot, peanut samples were collected for laboratory analysis and an improvement notice was issued.

Subhan Bakery

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

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