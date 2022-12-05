Round-up 2022: 6 Actors who revealed their serious health issues

Hyderabad: This year, we saw several stars from the film and television industries come forward with courage and grace to speak openly about their severe medical conditions and prove to be a source of inspiration for their millions of fans and followers. Not only that, but they have also been raising awareness of a number of extremely rare and little-known medical conditions that exist all over the world but are usually unknown to the majority of people.

From Samantha to Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia, let’s look at the list of celebrities who revealed their health issues this year.

1.Varun Dhawan

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has recently opened up about his struggles with vestibular hypofunction, which is a health condition that causes hearing issues in people. It develops when the inner ear part of our system stops functioning adequately, which causes of sending error messages to the brain.

To everyone who has been concerned I would like to share I am doing much better with the help of yoga, swimming, physio and a change in lifestyle. Getting sun is the most important. Above all the blessings of Bhagwan. 💪💪💪 — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 7, 2022

Hey guys I know I had recently given an interview where I spoke about my health not being a 100 percent. The amount of concern and love that has followed has left me humbeled and actually very energised to get back to 100 percent. — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 7, 2022

2.Samantha Ruth Prabhu

In October, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed through her Instagram that she has been battling myositis, which is a rare auto-immune condition. She also posted a picture of herself sitting with an IV drip on her wrist and penned a long note about her condition. Speaking more about the condition, Myositis is a rare autoimmune condition that weakens the muscles and makes them painful and tired.

3.Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh has been struggling with epilepsy since her Bollywood debut film, Dangal. She has been quite vocal about her health condition on social media. Fatima also revealed that she is currently attempting to recover through medication and workouts to get back in shape.

4.Niti Taylor

Niti Taylor recently slipped and fell during her performance on a dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. This made her come out to speak about her health condition. Niti revealed that as a kid, she had a hole in her heart and therefore was not permitted to do exhausting activities, including dancing.

5.Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam has been suffering from a rare skin disease called Keratosis Pilaris. This condition causes rough patches and small, acne-like bumps on the skin. The actress has also stated that she was very self-conscious about posting photos on her Instagram account. Check her Instagram post where she spoke about her medical condition.

6.Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia

TV actress Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia, who is currently locked in Bigg Boss 16 house, recently opened up about her mental health issues on national TV. In a one-on-one conversation with Bigg Boss during one of the episodes, Nimrit shared her difficulties with mental illness (anxiety and depression) which she has been battling for so long now.