Round-up 2022: 8 Celebrities who passed away in 2022

Hyderabad: We are just a few days away from entering the new year 2023. As we bid adieu to 2022, let’s look back and remember all those celebrities who passed away this year. The last couple of years has been really tough as people lost their loved ones. Several famous personalities breathed their last this year, some due to age-related issues, and prolonged illnesses, and some left the world all of a sudden sending shock waves to the film industry and the nation.

Raju Srivastava, Bappi Lahiri, and world-famous playback singer Lata Mangeshkar were among the treasures that the Indian film industry lost last year. Here’s a list of all the famous celebrities who lost their lives in 2022.

1. Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Didi, as she was affectionately known, passed away on February 6 at the Breach Candy Hospital due to a number of age-related health issues, including COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood celebrities, and others attended her public funeral that evening with full state honors at Shivaji Park, in addition to thousands of her fans and admirers.

2. Bappi Lahiri

Alokesh alias Bappi Lahiri, a seasoned singer-composer and the nephew of the late Ashok Kumar, Kishore Kumar, and Anoop Kumar, died on February 16 as a result of a variety of health issues. He suffered from a number of medical conditions including OSA (obstructive sleep apnea).

3. Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK)

Playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, also referred to as KK, passed away on June 1. He was 53. KK died in Kolkata after a live performance.

4. Raju Srivastava

Raju Srivastava, 58, breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on September 21. suffered a heart attack on August 10 while working out at a gym.

5. Vikram Gokhale

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passed away on November 26, 2022. He was 77. He died due to multiple organ failures in Pune.

6. Krishnam Raju

South superstar Uppalapati Venkata Krishnam Raju best known for his work in the Telugu film industry died on September 11. He was well-known for his work in Telugu cinema and was nicknamed “Rebel Star” due to his rebellious acting style. He also received the first Nandi Award for best actor. Krishnam Raju had appeared in over 183 films.

7. Indira Devi

Mahesh Babu (Right) and his mother Ghattamaneni Indira Devi (Left)

Indira Devi, Krishna’s first wife, and Mahesh Babu’s mother died on September 28 of this year.

8. Superstar Krishna

After two deaths in the family, the Mahesh Babu family has lost superstar Krishna due to health issues. He died on November 15.